Homicide investigation underway after person found severely burned in South L.A. alley

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a person found severely burned in an alley in the Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles early Monday morning.

Firefighters first responded to the 12400 block of Broadway around 5:30 a.m. after getting a call about a fire in an alley behind a location, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokeswoman Cheryl Sims said.

When the fire was extinguished, deputies found a person, described only as being male, severely burned. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The fire was in the alley and the individual was set on fire,” sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro said.

Authorities don’t yet know the person’s age or identity, and the death remains under investigation, the department said.

Video from the scene showed deputies investigating an alley behind a home in a residential area, which was blocked off with police tape.

Deputies will be canvassing the area, interviewing neighbors and searching for any surveillance video that may have captured the incident, Calderaro said.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.