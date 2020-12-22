Homicide investigation underway after woman, child found dead in Pico-Union home

A woman in her 70s and a child were found dead in a Pico-Union home after a welfare check Monday night, officials said.

The call came in about 10:35 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman told KTLA Tuesday.

Responding officers found the woman and the child with injuries.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel also called to the scene pronounced both people dead, Eisenman said.

A homicide investigation is underway, and no further details about the incident or the victims have been released.

Investigators were at the scene Tuesday afternoon as police tape cordoned off an apartment building in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed.