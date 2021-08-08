Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in burning Bell Gardens home

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found in a burning home in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning, officials said.

Police responded to the call of a structure fire at approximately 3:56 a.m. on the 5700 block of Live Oak Street.

Bell Gardens Police Officers, along with Los Angeles County Fire Department Personnel found a Hispanic woman in her 60s unresponsive inside the home.

She was removed from the home and pronounced dead at the scene, a news release from the Bell Gardens Police Department stated.

The cause of the fire and the woman’s death are still under investigation.

Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are assisting the Bell Gardens Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department Arson Investigators in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.