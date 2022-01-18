Homicide investigation underway after homeless man found with fatal injuries in Van Nuys parking structure

Authorities believe a homeless man who was found dead in a Van Nuys parking structure Monday was the victim of a homicide.

The victim was found about 8:40 a.m. Monday in the structure of a building along the 5700 block North Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers suspected foul play may have been involved and homicide detectives responded to the scene. It is unclear how long the victim’s body had been at the location.

L.A. County coroner’s investigators “discovered trauma on the victim’s body consistent with injuries caused by a vehicle,” LAPD said in the release.

The man, who police believe lived on the streets in the Van Nuys area, was 42 years old but his name has not been released. No further details about the victim or any possible suspects have been released.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call Valley bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550.