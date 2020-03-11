Death investigation underway in Stevenson Ranch area neighborhood

Deputies respond to a death investigation in the Stevenson Ranch area on March 11, 2020. (KTLA)

A death investigation is underway Wednesday after homicide detectives were called to a Stevenson Ranch area neighborhood the night before.

The deputies were sent to the 25700 block of Oak Meadow Drive about 10 p.m., a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed.

The upscale community features multi-million-dollar homes built around a private golf course.

The Sheriff’s Department has not confirmed any information about the victim’s identity or cause of death to KTLA.

TMZ Sports has identified the subject of the investigation as 40-year-old Josie Harris, citing law enforcement sources.

Harris, the mother to three of boxer Floyd Mayweather’s children, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, TMZ reported. Foul play is not suspected in Harris’ death, according to the report.

