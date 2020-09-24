Homicide investigators respond after man found dead in Agoura Hills

A man was found dead in a wooded area of Agoura Hills Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from homicide investigators, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the area of Agoura Road, west of Liberty Canyon Road and east of Vindel Road, about 12:35 p.m. The area is near the 101 Freeway.

It is unclear who first spotted the man, described as a “victim” by sheriff’s officials, but he was declared dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

It is unclear how the man died or how long he had been in the area. The condition of his body was also not released.

No further details about the victim or the incident are known.

Roads are closed near where the body was found as detectives conduct an investigation, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).