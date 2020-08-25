Homicide investigators respond after man found dead on Duarte street

Homicide investigators were responding to a death investigation in Duarte Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported about 3:35 a.m. near the intersection of Euclid and Goodall avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, who was only described as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not elaborated on how he died.

Video from the scene showed a tarp covering an area near parked cars on the street.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.