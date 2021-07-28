Homicide investigators respond to Bell Gardens after woman found dead

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead in a residential area of Bell Gardens Wednesday morning.

Homicide investigators responded to the 6200 block of Agra Street just after 8:30 a.m. to assist Bell Gardens police, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed crime scene tape surrounding what appeared to be a multi-unit residence just across the street from Bell Gardens High School.

The woman had been pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The victim has not been identified and no further details about her death were given.

Police did not provide a suspect description or say if they were searching for anyone in connection with the woman’s death.

Those with information about the investigation are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Anyone who prefers to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.