Homicide suspect in custody after large police response in Pico-Union

A homicide suspect was taken into custody in an alley Wednesday afternoon after police previously thought he had been barricaded inside a home in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles.

SWAT officers had surrounded the area near West 20th Street and South Mariposa Avenue during the investigation, which began at 8:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After hours of trying to reach the man inside, he was eventually found in a nearby alley and taken into custody. Police have not identified him.

Not much is known about the homicide investigation, except that a woman with “very significant blunt force trauma to the head” was found at the location, officials said. She has not been identified.

Police do not have a motive in the crime, but the suspect was possibly under the influence and had exhibited “erratic behavior in the neighborhood,” LAPD Lt. John Radtke said.

“He was a real active threat to everyone,” Radtke added.

The area was blocked off and there was large police presence at the scene during the investigation.

