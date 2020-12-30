Homicide suspect dead, officer injured in San Bernardino police shooting: Officials

An ambulance leaves the scene of a deadly San Bernardino police shooting in Highland on Dec. 29, 2020. (LoudLabs)

A homicide suspect was dead and a San Bernardino police officer was wounded in a police shooting in Highland Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities have released few details about what led up to the fatal use of force.

Footage from a freelance videographer showed officers on scene around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Baseline and Elm streets in Highland. The location is just outside San Bernardino city limits.

An American Tire Depot store was within the area taped off for investigation, the video showed.

In a tweet, police said they were trying to arrest someone on a homicide warrant when the shooting occurred.

Both the officer and suspect were injured, with the suspect succumbing to his or her injuries. The officer was being treated Tuesday evening, police said.

The officer is expected to survive, San Bernardino Police Chief Eric McBride told the San Bernardino Sun.

Police did not release information on whether the suspect was armed, or who fired the first shot. But the Sun reported there was an exchange of gunfire after the suspect opened fire.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials are investigating the deadly use of force. Police said no further details could be released.

Tuesday’s is the second deadly law enforcement shooting in San Bernardino County in as many days, after sheriff’s deputies fatally shot an attempted murder suspect in Hesperia on Monday.

In that incident, officials say the suspect — a 33-year-old Barstow man — began ramming deputies’ vehicles and exited the car with a machete before arming himself with a rifle and being shot dead.