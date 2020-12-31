Homicide suspect killed in San Bernardino police shooting ID’d; wounded officer to recover

At left, Shyheed Boyd is seen in an undated photo released Dec. 30, 2020, by the San Bernardino Police Department. At right, authorities respond to the scene where Boyd was fatally shot by police in Highland on Dec. 29, 2020. (LoudLabs / San Bernardino Police Department)

Authorities have identified the homicide suspect who was fatally shot by San Bernardino police officers working to arrest him in Highland on Tuesday.

Shyheed Robert Boyd, 21, of San Bernardino, was wanted on a $1 million arrest warrant in the Dec. 9 killing of Donte Dejuan Carr, a 40-year-old Moreno Valley man, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Carr was found shot on the street in the 700 block of North G Street and died after being taken to a hospital. Investigators have yet to release a motive in the shooting.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were searching for Boyd near the corner of Baseline and Elm streets in Highland, which they say is an area he was known to frequent.

Officials say Boyd ran from the officers once they made contact with him. While fleeing, he allegedly turned around and opened fire from a handgun.

One officer was shot, and multiple officers returned fire, police said.

Boyd was struck and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The injured officer was treated and released from the hospital later Tuesday. He or she is expected to fully recover.

Authorities have not said how many times Boyd was shot or provided any further details on the officer’s injuries, other than to say they were not life-threatening.

The deadly use of force is under investigation by both San Bernardino police and the county Sheriff’s Department.