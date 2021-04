After more than a year with empty stands, the Honda Center is welcoming back fans for Friday’s game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

For the first time in 13 months, audiences will be able to watch the game live from the Anaheim arena— but with face masks required and capacity limited to 10%.

Lauren Lyster reports from Anaheim for the KTLA 5 News on April 16, 2021.