In need of gas before hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Southern California Honda Dealers wants to help.

Honda associates will be at select gas stations across Southern California at certain times to surprise Honda drivers with a free tank of gas. Other drivers who don’t have a Honda vehicle are also eligible to receive free gas, according to Honda.

On Wednesday, Honda employees will be at a surprise gas station in Pomona between 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

In a news release, Southern California Honda Dealers announced that they plan to give out free gas through Friday (not counting Thanksgiving). On the final day, they will be at an undisclosed gas station in the South Bay area.

Drivers should keep a lookout for a blue Honda gas truck or follow the Southern California Honda Dealers’ Facebook page for location tips.

According to the Automotive Club of Southern California, a record-breaking 4.5 million people are expected to travel during Thanksgiving weekend.

AAA predicted that about 54.6 million people would travel 50 miles or more to their Thanksgiving destinations, making this year’s holiday the third busiest on record.

According to the auto club, the average gas price in California on Wednesday is $5.15.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, predicts that gas prices will decrease even more, costing less than $5 a gallon as the new year approaches.