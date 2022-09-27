Los Angeles County is home to the second largest Hispanic population in the United States, behind only New York City.

On Thursday, L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 News, shares the voices of our Hispanic community with a look at the shared culture and history in the City of Angels.

KTLA 5 reporter Megan Telles visits with legendary comedian Cheech Marin, who recently opened the Chicano Art Museum in Riverside.

Reporter Carlos Saucedo explores the colorful culture of “Mexican Muralism,” which has put L.A. on the map as one of the world’s great mural capitals.

KTLA’s Pedro Rivera pays a visit to Mofongos, a Puerto Rican restaurant in North Hollywood that is not only serving up delicious, authentic cuisine, but is also helping hurricane victims back home.

“Honoring Hispanic Heritage” airs Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. on KTLA 5.