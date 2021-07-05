‘Horrific’: Statue of Martin Luther King Jr. vandalized with hate symbols in Long Beach

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Long Beach is seen being cleaned June 3, 2021 after it was vandalized with hate symbols. (Long Beach Councilwoman Suely Saro)

A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Long Beach is seen being cleaned June 3, 2021 after it was vandalized with hate symbols. (Long Beach Councilwoman Suely Saro)

A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Long Beach was vandalized with hate symbols, sparking an outcry from community members over the weekend.

A photo posted to social media shows the civil rights icon’s statue sprayed with what appears to be a swastika and SS Bolts.

The vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime, the Long Beach Police Department told KTLA Monday.

Police responded to the statue at 1950 Lemon Ave. in Martin Luther King Jr. Park after getting a call about hate or bias motivated vandalism around 3:20 p.m. Friday, according to the Police Department.

As of Monday afternoon, police didn’t have information on any suspects in the vandalism.

In a tweet, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia called the graffiti “horrific,” assuring residents that police are working to find whoever’s responsible.

“Our MLK statue is a symbol of hope and justice for the community,” the mayor said. “This hate and desecration has no place in our city.”

Councilwoman Suely Saro shared a photo of the statue being cleaned Saturday, saying “Hate has no home in Long Beach.”

Following the vandalism, a local group called AOC7 Neighborhood Group hosted a peaceful rally to stand against hate.

Photos showed a small crowd gathered near the statue, including some carrying signs that read “no-room for hate in Long Beach” and “white silence is violence.”

Police said the case remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News