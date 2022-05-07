A man was taken to the hospital with major injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a horse in Riverside.

The man was riding in the area of Wells and Kent avenues Friday night around 9 p.m. when he was hit by the driver of a 1999 GMC Yukon.

The man was thrown from the horse and was unresponsive when Riverside police arrived on scene. He was transported to the hospital where he was most recently listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old woman, was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation. The man’s horse appeared to suffer only minor injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was driving eastbound on Wells Avenue when the man and his horse walked in front of the oncoming SUV.

The Riverside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene to investigate.

Police say it’s unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact Riverside Police Department Traffic Detective Ryan Mchugh at 951-826-8720.