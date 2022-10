A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to pull over for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Whittier.

The strange chase was described by the Whittier Police Department on social media.

Police say the horseback rider was “galloping through traffic” and refusing to “pull the horse over.”

The Whittier Police Department shared photos of a horse who was taken from its rider who was suspected of riding under the influence (Whittier Police Department)

The behavior of the rider led to police engaging in an unusual pursuit.

Eventually the rider surrendered and was taken into custody. The unidentified rider is expected to be charged with driving under the influence.

The horse was taken to the Whittier Police Station where it “received lots of love” from the station employees.