A Los Angeles area hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify a patient who has been hospitalized since mid-November after he was hit by a vehicle in Long Beach.

Dignity Health officials are looking to ID a man who was hit by a vehicle in Long Beach on Nov. 18, 2023.

The patient, identified by Dignity Health officials as a Hispanic man in his 50s, has no documentation or evidence that could help identify him.

The man was found around 11 p.m. on Nov. 18, lying in the roadway at the intersection of Golden Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

He was transported to Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center on Linden Avenue, where he remains hospitalized.

Officials say he’s about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs about 138 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a brown beard.

On his right forearm, he has a tattoo of a rose and the names Guadalupe and Lizbet. On his left forearm, the names Jose and Lizbet again, as well as a tribal circle.

Due to patient privacy laws, Dignity is unable to provide any details about the man’s condition.

Anyone who may recognize the man is urged to call 562-491-9381.