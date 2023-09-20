Hospital officials in San Bernardino are asking for the public’s help to identify a male patient who has been hospitalized since July.
The unidentified male arrived at Dignity Health on July 2 at around 5 a.m. after he was reportedly found near 24514 E. Little 3rd Street in San Bernardino, officials said in a news release. When he was admitted to the hospital, he had no identification or any other evidence of his identity with him.
He is described as a white male believed to be in his late 60s, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds with sandy blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about the patient is urged to call Dignity Health at 909-833-8711, extension 23420.