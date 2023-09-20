Hospital officials in San Bernardino are asking for the public’s help to identify a male patient who has been hospitalized since July.

The unidentified male arrived at Dignity Health on July 2 at around 5 a.m. after he was reportedly found near 24514 E. Little 3rd Street in San Bernardino, officials said in a news release. When he was admitted to the hospital, he had no identification or any other evidence of his identity with him.

An unidentified male patient who has been hospitalized since July 2, 2023. (Dignity Health)

He is described as a white male believed to be in his late 60s, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds with sandy blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about the patient is urged to call Dignity Health at 909-833-8711, extension 23420.