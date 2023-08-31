A hospital needs the public’s help to identify a patient who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles.

The male patient was brought to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after witnesses saw him being struck by a van on Aug. 25.

The collision happened in the Westmont neighborhood near Imperial Highway and Budlong Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The man remains intubated and sedated and does not have any information to identify him, hospital staff said.

He is described as a man of Hispanic or Asian descent around 17-20 years of age. He stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 132 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was found “well-groomed and has a silver necklace in his property,” staff said.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has additional information is asked to call the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center at 424-306-5305.