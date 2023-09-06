A hospital needs the public’s help to identify a patient who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles.

The male patient was brought to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after he was struck by a vehicle on Aug. 26.

The crash happened in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood at 11413 S. Main Street. Paramedics arrived around 8:30 p.m. and transported him to the hospital.

The man remains hospitalized and is unable to speak. He does not have any information or belongings to identify him, hospital staff said.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-50s. He stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 167 pounds with a medium build.

He has balding salt-and-pepper-colored hair, brown eyes, and a beard and mustache.

A hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify a patient who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 2023. (Harbor-UCLA Medical Center)

Anyone who recognizes this man or has additional information is asked to call the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center at 424-306-4440.