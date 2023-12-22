Officials are asking the public for help in identifying a man who was brought to a Glendale hospital after being found near a Home Depot in Hollywood earlier this month.

The unidentified patient, believed to be between 45 and 49 years old, was found on a street outside the Home Depot located at 1440 N. St. Andrews Pl. on Dec. 6, Dignity Health posted in a news release.

An EMS team picked him up and transported him to a hospital in Glendale. The news release did not name the hospital.

The man had no documentation or evidence that could help identify him, so officials are hoping the public can help.

He is around 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs between 125 and 135 pounds, and has black eyes, black hair and a beard with a mustache.

The patient also has a tattoo on his upper left chest that says “Isabel Meza” with prayer hands under the name.

Anyone who may know this individual was asked to call 818-502-4739.