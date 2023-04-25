Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify an unknown patient found in Los Angeles County.
The male patient is currently at the LAC+USC Medical Center. Officials said he was found on 1600 South Santee Street on Monday.
He is described as a man in his 60s, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 101 pounds with a small frame. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Officials are searching for the man’s family or acquaintances. No other identifying descriptions were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Daisy Rivera at 323-409-3754 or Nicole Crayon at 323-409-3877.