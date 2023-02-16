Unidentified male patient at the LAC+USC Medical Center.

Hospital staff is hoping the public can help identify an unknown patient in Los Angeles County.

The unidentified man was found at 653 South Hope Street on Tuesday.

He was transported to the LAC+USC Medical Center where he remains hospitalized.

Officials are searching for the man’s family or acquaintances. He has no identifiable markers on him.

He is described as a man around 30 to 35 years old, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 218 pounds.

He has a shaved head, brown eyes and a medium to heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cesar Robles, a Clinical Social Worker at LAC+USC Medical Center at 323-409-6884 or 323-409-5253.