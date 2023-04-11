Unidentified male patient at the Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica.

Hospital staff is hoping the public can help identify an unknown, critically ill patient in Santa Monica.

The unidentified man was found unconscious at a bus stop on April 5.

He was transported to the Providence Saint John’s Health Center where he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials are searching for the man’s family or acquaintances as the “patient is unable to participate in his care.”

He is described as a man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair with bushy black eyebrows and a large tattoo, possibly the letter “S,” across his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Providence Saint John’s intensive care unit at 310-829-8745.