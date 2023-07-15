Hospital staff is asking for the public’s help to identify a male patient hospitalized at the Los Angeles General Medical Center.

The male patient has been hospitalized since July 13 at the Los Angeles General Medical Center.

He is described as a man in his 50s, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 128 pounds. He has short black wavy hair with brown eyes and a thin build, officials said.

He also has a tattoo on his upper left arm featuring several symbols.

No identification or personal belongings identifying the man was found at the time, staff said. No further details on his discovery were released.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call clinical social workers Yen Sau or Cesar Robles at 323-409-4860 or 323-409-6884.