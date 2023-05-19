The 70-year-old unidentified patient in a photo from the Los Angeles General Medical Center.

Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify an unknown patient found in Los Angeles County.

The 70-year-old male patient is currently residing at the Los Angeles General Medical Center.

He has been hospitalized since Wednesday, according to staff.

He is described as a man with an average build standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 158 pounds. He has medium brown eyes and thick, matted gray hair and facial hair, officials said.

No identification or any other information was found with the man.

Anyone who recognizes the patient is asked to contact Yen Sau at the L.A. General Medical Center’s Department of Social Work at 323-409-4860.