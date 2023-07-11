Hospital officials with Dignity Health in San Bernardino are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who has been hospitalized for more than a week.

The unidentified male was brought to the hospital on July 2, at around 5 a.m., after he was reportedly found near 1885 E. Lynwood Dr. in San Bernardino.

“The hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying this patient because he had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him,” officials said in a news release.

The man is described as either Caucasian or Hispanic, approximately 50-years-old with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He is about 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 173 pounds.

Anyone with information that may help identify the patient is asked to call 909-883-8711, extension 23420.