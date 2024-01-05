St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood is asking for the public to help locate the family of an unidentified patient.

The man, who is believed to be around 50 years old, was found near Maie Avenue and Firestone Boulevard in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, hospital managers said.

He was wearing black clothing and black boots at the time.

The hospital did not release the nature of his injuries or condition. A photograph showed him conscious and alert in a hospital bed.

He has brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5 foot 8 in height and 191 pounds, and appears to be of Hispanic descent.

“His name may be Jesus Cruz; however, he is not able to confirm his name or other information that would assist with his identification or location of family members,” the Medical Center said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the hospital at (310) 900-8630 and provide the patient reference number 02. After hours please call (310) 900-4610 or (310) 900-7850.

“We hope to connect him to his loved ones soon,” hospital managers said.