Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking the public to help them identify a female patient who has been hospitalized since Friday.

The woman, who was admitted on Mar. 10, was found on South Ditman Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in East Los Angeles, the hospital said. The nature of her injuries or illness was not disclosed due to patient privacy rules.

She is described as approximately 35 years old, 5 foot 3 three inches tall, weighing around 135 pounds, with an average build, brown hair, and eyes.

The unidentified female patient is seen in a photo provided by LAC+USC Medical Center Mar. 13, 2023.

Officials are searching for the woman’s family or acquaintances.

Anyone with information on the patient’s identity is asked to contact Daisy Rivera, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, LAC+USC Medical Center Department of Social Work at 323-409-3754.