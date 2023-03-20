Officials at Los Angeles County’s Harbor-UCLA Medical Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male adult patient who is unable to identify himself or his family.

The patient, identified only as a Latino male in his 30s, was found in San Pedro on March 4 and taken to the hospital without identification.

He is described as approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing about 148 pounds, with black curly hair, a mustache and goatee and dark-colored eyes. The patient has a slim build with no visible tattoos.

An unidentified male patient seen in a photo provided by Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Mar. 20, 2023.

The nature of his illness or injury was not disclosed due to patient privacy rules.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is urged to contact Harbor-UCLA hospital staff at 424-306-6851.