Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County.

The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23.

She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills.

Unidentified female patient who was struck by a car in San Fernando on Jan. 23, 2023. (Providence Holy Cross Medical Center)

Officials say she was riding a bicycle when she was struck by a car. The collision has left her unable to speak. Officials are searching for the woman’s family or acquaintances.

She is described as a woman in her late 20s to early 30s, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 153 pounds.

She has medium-length dark brown hair, brown eyes, a medium skin tone and a tattoo on her right forearm. The tattoo features a red and green heart outlined in black with the words “One love.”

Officials also believe the woman may be homeless.

Anyone who might have information about the woman is asked to call the hospital at 818-365-8051 and ask for the nursing supervisor.

The second patient is a man currently at the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Unidentified male patient at the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Unidentified male patient’s tattoos at the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

He is described as a Hispanic man around 25-30 years old. He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was dark brown hair and blue-gray eyes, officials said.

He has multiple distinct tattoos including a large “HHS” across the abdomen, “Head” and “SE” on the right inner forearm, “Hunter” & “LA” on the inner left forearm, a skull graphic on his upper left inner arm, and “HH” on his left ear.

Anyone with information about this patient is asked to call the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center’s at 909-865-9598.