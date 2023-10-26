Hospital staff needs the public’s help to identify three male patients found across Southern California.

All three men were found near public roads or areas and remain hospitalized at Dignity Health facilities. They were all found without personal items or documentation of their identity.

The first patient was discovered on Oct. 10. He was found lying on the sidewalk in front of the Long Beach Library located at 101 Pacific Avenue.

Staff described him as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 50s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 137 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark-colored hair with some graying. His left hand has a tattoo featuring a circle with the letter “JJ.” The second “J” is reversed, staff said.

Male patient found lying on the sidewalk in front of the Long Beach Library on Oct. 10, 2023. (Dignity Health)

The second patient was discovered on Oct. 12. He was found inside a tent on the L.A. riverbed in Long Beach. A good Samaritan brought the man to a Dignity Health hospital where he still remains.

He is described as a Hispanic man around 50-55 years old. He stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper brown hair.

Male patient found lying on the L.A. riverbed in Long Beach on Oct. 12, 2023. (Dignity Health)

The third patient was found on Oct. 22 at around 2:10 a.m. He was discovered on a sidewalk off N. Sierra Way and E. 5th Street in San Bernardino.

He is described as a Black man around 40 years old. He stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 146 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Male patient found lying on a San Bernardino sidewalk on Oct. 22, 2023. (Dignity Health)

Anyone who recognizes these men or has additional information about their cases is asked to call 562-491-9381 for the Long Beach patients and 909-883-8711 Ext. 23420 for the San Bernardino patient.