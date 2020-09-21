Hosts Giuliana Rancic, Vivica A. Foxskip the Emmys red carpet after testing positive for COVID-19

The E! “Live From the Red Carpet” preshow for the Emmy Awards is missing a couple of key players this year.

During Sunday’s broadcast, Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox — who were expected to host a portion of E!’s 2020 red-carpet coverage — both announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore could not emcee the show as planned.

“As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly,” Rancic said via video chat. “But unfortunately, this year is just so different. As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines — especially before an event like this — I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19.

“As much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. As far as my health, I’m doing well.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.