HOT Clinic performs appointment based antibody testing in Burbank

As California works to open more COVID-19 testing sites, alternatives are also increasing for those wondering if they’ve already been exposed to the virus and have developed antibodies.

The HOT Clinic, which describes itself as a hormone optimization clinic, is administering antibody tests Friday, and through the weekend, at the St. Leon Armenian Cathedral in Burbank.

The test requires a finger prick from the patient and costs $95, according to a HOT Clinic Facebook post.

Appointments must be made online for the tests, which the clinic says are FDA registered and 96% accurate.

Patients do not need to get out of their cars and should be given verbal results in about 10 minutes, according to the clinic.

The antibody test is designed to tell a patient if they have ever been exposed to COVID-19. This is in contrast to the more common swab testing, which is being used to diagnose those who currently have the virus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that increased testing is one of the key elements to California’s ability to eventually relax the state’s stay at home orders.

At the end of March, the state was averaging about 2,000 tests per day.

Newsom believes that with hundreds of sites now offering swab-based testing, up to 60,000 to 80,000 tests per day will be possible.