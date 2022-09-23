A significant warming trend is settling over the Southland as a high-pressure system expands into the southwestern states, bringing a considerable risk for heat-related illnesses the National Weather Service reports.

Friday, temperatures are expected to increase in most areas of Southern California with just a light offshore wind blowing and get even hotter into Saturday and Sunday.

“Bigtime heat moving in through the weekend and all the way through next,” KTLA Meteorologist Mark Kriski said.

The heat is expected to spike Monday and Tuesday as temperatures in the Valleys rise to 96-106 degrees, with the mountains not far behind at 86-100 degrees. At the beaches, temperatures are expected to be between 78-88 degrees.

In Los Angeles, the highs are expected to be between 87-96 over the coming seven days.

Some good news, according to the NWS, is that a cooling trend should start to develop late into next week.