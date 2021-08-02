Hot, dry weather expected through Thursday prompts brush fire concerns

A couple days of hot and dry weather has officials in Southern California concerned about the possibility a brush fire could ignite this week.

Dry air moving into the region Monday has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday for some parts of Los Angeles County.

Afternoon highs could reach above 105 degrees in some areas, and the heat wave is expected to continue through Thursday.

These conditions, combined with gusty winds and very low humidity are creating critical fire conditions, the Weather Service stated.

Dozens of fires are currently burning across California and firefighters had to deal with multiple blazes here in Southern California over the weekend.

The Hungry Fire erupted Saturday in the Gorman area and grew to over 300 acres before crews got a handle on the blaze.

“It’s on my mind all the time, and because of where we are, it’s year round,” Andrea Brown of the Encanto Equestrian Center said.

Two more fires sparked Sunday afternoon in the Irwindale area.

Avoid the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in #Irwindale due to 2 large brush fires burning west of the Nature Center. We are assisting @LACOFD and @ParksLASD with this incident. No word on evacuation or structures being threatened at this point. Monitor @LACOFD for updates. pic.twitter.com/Dp1tlawCSA — Irwindale Police Department (@IrwindalePolice) August 2, 2021

Officials are asking the public to report any smoke or wildfires and to avoid using equipment that could create a spark near dry vegetation.

The Weather Service also offered some advise on how to beat the heat on its Twitter feed.

Heat Advisories are in effect starting today. Hot condition expected for several valley and mountain ares of #LosAngeles and #Ventura Counties. Take heat illnesses seriously, and use these tips to stay safe. #cawx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/SShZ6Yvblh — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 2, 2021