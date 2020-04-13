Hot-pink ‘emoji house’ that frustrated neighbors has sold for $1.55 million in Manhattan Beach

The hot-pink house adorned with two giant emojis that roiled a Manhattan Beach neighborhood last year has changed hands.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom beach-adjacent property on 39th Street, which was listed at the height of a neighborhood brouhaha in August, sold on March 31 for $1.55 million, according to property records. The house was put up for sale with an asking price of $1.749 million two weeks after homeowners and renters in the El Porto neighborhood raised objections to the home’s colorful paint job at a City Council meeting.

The battle between prior homeowner Kathryn Kidd and her neighbors began in May 2019, when residents reported Kidd to the city for illegally using her property for short-term rentals. After Kidd was fined $4,000 for violating the city’s rental laws, the once-beige property was painted an eye-catching shade of pink enhanced with two yellow emoji faces. The saga was first reported by Easy Reader News and quickly became a phenomenon that snagged headlines across Southern California.

Neighbors perturbed by the spectacle said the emojis were intended to mock them. One emoji on the duplex’s top floor showed a smiling face with a stuck-out tongue; the eyes, looking in different directions, were crowned by long, bold eyelashes. Another on the lower level had the same eyes and lashes but a zipper across its mouth, representing the “shut up” emoji.

