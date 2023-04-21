It may only be April, but some parts of the Southland are getting a first look at summer this weekend.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the 80s and even 90s in some places, marking a sharp change from the chilly weather that’s persisted through winter and into spring.

“Everything is going to be warming up over the next couple of days, and you can expect to have some temperatures above normal for this time of year,” KTLA

On Friday, the coastal areas won’t see too much of a change; the high is 72 degrees. But downtown Los Angeles is expected to heat up to 86 degrees, and in the San Fernando Valley, temperatures are likely to hit 92.

Inland Orange County, the Inland Empire and the high desert will see highs in the mid to upper 80s.

And if you’re headed to the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival? Good luck. High temperatures for the weekend in Indio are 93, 98 and 96 degrees.

But don’t fret too much, Southern California. Unlike Indio, much of the area will cool down on Sunday. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s and stay there through the early part of the week before nearing 80 once again by Thursday.

And if you really need to cool down, head to the mountain areas, where the high temperatures will be in the 60s all week long.