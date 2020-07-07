Breaking News
L.A. County moves to close Men’s Central Jail in downtown within the year
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 1

Hot, windy conditions expected as firefighters continue mopping up Soledad Fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Los Angeles County firefighters Justin Corrales, left, and Jason Torres, right, work with Capt. August Dougherty to extinguish flare-ups in the Soledad Fire on July 6, 2020. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County firefighters Justin Corrales, left, and Jason Torres, right, work with Capt. August Dougherty to extinguish flare-ups in the Soledad Fire on July 6, 2020. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters continued to make progress Tuesday in their battle to contain a nearly 1,500-acre blaze in the Santa Clarita Valley, but officials are warning that hot and windy weather could create challenging conditions this week.

The Soledad fire, which has burned 1,498 acres, was 68% contained as of 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

All fire-related evacuations were lifted Monday afternoon, and the 14 Freeway — which was temporarily shut down as crews worked to douse the flames — has fully reopened.

No structures have been damaged or are currently threatened.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter