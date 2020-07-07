Hot, windy conditions expected as firefighters continue mopping up Soledad Fire

Los Angeles County firefighters Justin Corrales, left, and Jason Torres, right, work with Capt. August Dougherty to extinguish flare-ups in the Soledad Fire on July 6, 2020. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters continued to make progress Tuesday in their battle to contain a nearly 1,500-acre blaze in the Santa Clarita Valley, but officials are warning that hot and windy weather could create challenging conditions this week.

The Soledad fire, which has burned 1,498 acres, was 68% contained as of 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

All fire-related evacuations were lifted Monday afternoon, and the 14 Freeway — which was temporarily shut down as crews worked to douse the flames — has fully reopened.

No structures have been damaged or are currently threatened.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Firefighters work to establish perimeter around the 1,300 acre #SoledadFire North of Santa Clarita Monday with roughly 30% containment. All evacuations were lifted at 2p.m. Though cause remains under investigation – officials underscore the danger posed by illegal fireworks pic.twitter.com/cC5spnrZGz — Al Seib (@AlSeibPhoto) July 6, 2020