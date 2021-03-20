Hotel Figueroa in downtown L.A. celebrates Women’s History Month

The historic Hotel Figueroa in downtown Los Angeles is hosting an exhibit featuring local artist Shyama Golden to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The hotel originally opened in the ’20s as a safe haven for women at a time when it was looked down on for women to stay at hotels on their own, according to managing director Connie Wang.

The hotel features a coffin-shaped pool, and legend has it it was built to “bury the patriarchy,” Wang said.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 20, 2021.