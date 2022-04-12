Ventura County firefighters responded to a hotel that was under construction in Camarillo after the building went up in flames Tuesday night.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. at the construction site of a four-story hotel near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Las Posas Road.

Images of the fire shared by the Ventura County Fire Department showed the building completely engulfed as firefighters used ladder trucks to put water on the flames from above.

Smoke from the fire was visible throughout the city of Camarillo which was drifting toward Highway 101, affecting visibility on the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down traffic on the highway in both directions after power lines were reported down near the roadway. The roadway was closed for several minutes while crews worked to clear the power lines, according to the CHP online incident log.

Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for several hours Tuesday night.