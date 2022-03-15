A woman who worked at a Loma Linda Hotel has been arrested after allegedly stealing a gun, an engagement ring, $500 and other items from rented rooms, authorities said Tuesday.

Between March 7 and March 8, three separate patrons at the hotel along the 10000 block of Richardson Street reported their belongings stolen from their rooms, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators soon identified a hotel employee, 39-year-old Dinella Charlene Amador, of San Bernardino, as the suspect.

Detectives served a search warrant at Amador’s home and vehicle and found the stolen firearm, personal belongings and cash, authorities said. Additionally, 20 grams of methamphetamine were found in Amador’s vehicle.

She was arrested on suspicion of burglary, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property and transportation of methamphetamine.

No further details about the suspect, victims and alleged thefts have been released.