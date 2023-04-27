Hotter, drier conditions mixed with occasional northern winds are expected across Southern California valleys and mountains through the weekend before a cooling trend Monday that could bring cloud cover and an increased chance for rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures along the coast will remain mild over the next several days due to low clouds and dense fog.

As the marine layer begins to shrink on Friday, inland regions will see a few degrees of warming, with Saturday forecast to be the warmest of the next seven days as temps in the 90s are expected in the valleys and deserts.

“Record daily high temps are possible at Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg (on Saturday),” the NWS reports.

The National Weather Service’s seven-day high temperature forecast on April 27, 2023. (NWS)

Temperatures on Sunday will see a downward slide across all regions as “an unseasonably cold trough digs south along the west coast and begins to hold court just off the west coast through much of the week,” the NWS says.

The marine layer is forecast to quickly deepen Sunday night into Monday, bringing a chance for drizzle or even light rain in the coastal, valley and foothill regions. Light to moderate scattered showers are expected across the area Tuesday through Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

According to the weather service, there’s a 40% chance of up to an inch of rainfall in the central coast over next week, with a 20% chance of that much rain falling in Los Angeles County.

Elevations of around 5,000 feet can expect some accumulation of snow over the same period.

“All of this active weather is still several days away, so there is still lingering uncertainty about precipitation totals and exact timing,” NWS forecasters said.