A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a motel room in Bellflower.

Deputies were called to the motel located near the intersection of Oak Street and Lakewood Boulevard late Tuesday to search for a reported armed suspect, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

The suspect managed to enter a room at the motel before he could be apprehended.

Attempts by deputies to get the suspect to come out of his room around 9 p.m. were unsuccessful, the spokesperson said.

At 10:30 p.m., officials decided to evacuate the building.

Early Wednesday morning, the spokesperson confirmed the suspect had been taken into custody after the hourslong standoff.

No details about how the suspect was taken into custody or whether he was armed were provided.