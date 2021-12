A tree fell onto a house in Long Beach on Dec. 14, 2021, but no one was injured. (KTLA)

Tuesday’s powerful storm downed at least two trees in Long Beach, leaving two cars and a house with minor damages.

At 8:35 a.m., a 50-foot tree on East 69th Way and Orcutt Avenue fell onto two cars, city officials reported.

Then, just before 9 a.m. a tree fell on a house at 1330 Belmont Avenue, causing slight damage.

No injuries were reported.