Eleven people, including two children, were displaced following a fire that engulfed a home in Santa Ana Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived just after 3 a.m. to find a home in the 300 block of East Walnut Street heavily engulfed in flames, the Orange County Fire Authority posted on Instagram.

A house fire displaced nine people in Santa Ana on Dec. 12, 2023. (Orange County Fire Authority)

Crews simultaneously fought the fire and searched the home for any occupants.

All residents were helped out of the home but there were two burn patients, the Fire Authority stated.

Both declined paramedic transport to a hospital.

Investigators determined the fire began in the basement of the home but the cause is still under investigation.