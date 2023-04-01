A shooting at a house party in Lancaster early Saturday morning left one man dead and another in critical condition.

The shooting at a home in the 44000 block of Cerisa Street unfolded at about 1:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found two men who had been shot in the upper body. One was declared dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No information about the suspect has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.