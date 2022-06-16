A Los Angeles Police Department bloodhound on Tuesday helped authorities track down an “armed and dangerous” suspect after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically wounded in Studio City the night before.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as 33-year-old Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, was found and arrested in a homeless encampment after LAPD K-9 Piper tracked down his sent.

“We do this on a daily basis. This is what we train for, retrain for — these big events — and we were ready,“ Piper’s handler, LAPD officer Josh Leon, told KTLA.

The officer explained that bloodhounds look for skin grafts that a person sheds, so they search for a scent specific to a person.

Leon said all the right conditions were in place for Piper to track the suspect’s scent following the shooting.

“It happened in the middle of the night so wind contamination wasn’t really a factor, the heat wasn’t there. So I knew that with those three things on our side, time was the last of my worries,” Leon said.

After Piper was given the suspect’s scent, she took off, leading officers to a homeless encampment over half a mile away.

Once they got to the tent, Piper was held back and a tactical team moved in to detain the suspect.

“Bloodhounds, in general, they’re loving dogs, they’re happy-go-lucky dogs… So they don’t know the difference if we’re looking for a person that’s a bad guy or a person that’s lost,” Leon said.

Piper and other LAPD bloodhounds are mostly used to look for missing children or elderly people, rather than suspects.

“We don’t allow them to go up because they can’t defend themselves and also because the person may be armed and dangerous,” Leon said.

To reward Piper for finding the suspect, the officer gave her a hamburger.

“When they get a big one, we give them a hamburger. … In-N-Out is their favorite,” Leon said.