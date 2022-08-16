If you’re looking to adopt a dog in Southern California, this weekend may be the time for you.

Los Angeles Animal Services announced Tuesday that their shelters, like many across the country, are seeing more animals coming in than are being adopted or fostered each day.

In short, they’re “running out of available kennels for our canine companions,” LAAS said in a news release.

“This summer has been an extremely busy time at our shelters,” said Annette Ramirez, interim general manager for LAAS. “We continue to see more pets being surrendered to our Centers than pets being adopted or fostered.”

To help illustrate their dire need, LAAS created a color-coded meter measuring shelter capacity level, and as of Tuesday, they’re at the red “Extreme Level.”

“We are pleading to animal-loving Angelenos to help us find homes for the pets in our shelters by fostering or adopting,” the release said.

To further encourage potential pet parents, Animal Services is offering reduced adoption fees for dogs and puppies on Saturday and Sunday (not including a license, which costs $20), while cat and kitten adoption fees will be waived.

“Dogs and cats adopted from LA Animal Services join their new families already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed, and microchipped,” Animal Services said, adding that dogs are also eligible for free dog training classes when new owners email info@pawsforlifek9.org.

To see pets available for adoption, visit laanimalservices.com/adopt or stop by one of the adoption events scheduled for this weekend.

Saturday, August 20, 2022:

Skechers BOBS For Dogs Store Adoption Event

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

228 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

August Adoption Event

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All six L.A. Animal Services Centers

Pet Food Express Adoption Event (Pocket Pets and Rabbits)

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

27341 Hawthorne Blvd. Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274

Pet Food Express Adoption Event (Pocket Pets and Rabbits)

Noon – 2 p.m.

320 S. Lake Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101

Sunday, August 21, 2022:

August Adoption Event

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All six L.A. Animal Services Centers